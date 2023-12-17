Lindholm produced an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Lindholm has an assist in each of the last three games, adding 10 shots on net, five hits and three blocked shots in that span. Consistency has been an issue for the center this year -- his active streak matches his longest of the campaign. The 29-year-old is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 78 shots, 27 hits, 19 blocks and a minus-2 rating through 31 outings overall in a top-line role.