Lindholm notched a power-play assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Lindholm had 11 points in 12 contests in January, and he picked up right where he left off prior to the All-Star break. The 28-year-old helped out on a Tyler Toffoli tally in the second period. Lindholm continues to thrive in a top-line role with time in all situations. He has 46 points (15 on the power play), 109 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-1 rating through 50 appearances.