Flames' Elias Lindholm: Helps out on power play
Lindholm recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.
Lindholm had the secondary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period tally. It's been a somewhat tame January for the Swede, who has four goals and two helpers in nine games. Lindholm is at 37 points (14 on the power play), 67 hits and 122 shots through 51 outings this year.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Opens and closes scoring Saturday•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores pair in 500th career game•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Helps out with man advantage•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Slings assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: One of each in Friday's win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Assists on three goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.