Lindholm recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Lindholm had the secondary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period tally. It's been a somewhat tame January for the Swede, who has four goals and two helpers in nine games. Lindholm is at 37 points (14 on the power play), 67 hits and 122 shots through 51 outings this year.