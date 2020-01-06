Flames' Elias Lindholm: Helps out with man advantage
Lindholm notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
Lindholm snapped a two-game mini-slump with the helper on Mark Giordano's game-tying goal in the third period. With 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 44 games, Lindholm hasn't been as good as last year's 78-point effort, but he's still contributing at a solid level. The Swede has added 103 shots on goal, 54 hits and 18 PIM. Barring an extended slump, he should reach 60 points.
