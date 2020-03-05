Flames' Elias Lindholm: Ignites rally in OT win
Lindholm scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Columbus.
The Blue Jackets led 2-0 midway through the third period when Lindholm struck for his 29th goal of the season, the first of three unanswered goals for the Flames. The 25-year-old has racked up 56 goals in his first two seasons in Calgary after averaging 13 in his five years with the Hurricanes. Lindholm boasts a career-best shooting percentage of 17.9 and is a pretty safe bet for his first 30-goal campaign.
