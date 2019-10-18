Lindholm scored a power-play goal on his lone shot and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings. Lindholm also didn't return after taking a slash in the third period, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 24-year-old scored what proved to be the game-winning goal when he batted a puck out of mid-air past Detroit netminder Jimmy Howard, putting the Flames up 2-0 midway through the second period. Lindholm has lit the lamp in five of his first eight games, including each of the last three. He's coming off a career season in which he scored 27 goals and 78 points in his first year as a Flame. Lindholm's early season pace in 2019-20 indicates that a repeat performance is entirely possible. Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports the injury to the Swede is nothing serious, which should elicit relief from his fantasy owners. Consider Lindholm day-to-day until further notice.