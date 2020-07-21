Following his exit from Tuesday's scrimmage, Lindholm (undisclosed) assured reporters that his early departure is nothing to worry about, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Lindholm may end up missing a practice or two, but it sounds like whatever forced him from Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage won't impact his availability for the Flames' first playoff game against the Jets on Aug. 1. The 25-year-old winger is expected to skate on Calgary's top line and first power-play unit once postseason play gets underway.