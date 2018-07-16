Flames' Elias Lindholm: Inks six-year extentsion
Lindholm signed a six-year, $29.1 million contract extension with the Flames on Monday, Mike Kelly of TSN reports.
Lindholm was acquired by Calgary from Carolina alongside Noah Hanifin earlier this offseason. The Swedish forward is coming off back-to-back 40-point seasons with 27 goals and over 300 shots on net the last two seasons. Lindholm should secure a top-six role in Calgary's revamped forward group during the 2018-19 season.
