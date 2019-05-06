Flames' Elias Lindholm: Joining Sweden at Worlds
Lindholm will play at the World Championship in Slovakia.
When asked about attending Worlds on the last media day for the Flames, he was non-committal about attending. Lindholm's decision to represent Sweden gives the team a forward coming off of a career year with 27 goals and 78 points in 81 regular-season games. This is Lindholm's third appearance in the tournament.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Non-commital about Worlds•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Notches first playoff goal•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Chips in power-play apple•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Rejoining lineup versus Oilers•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Five games without points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...