Lindholm registered a goal and two assists in Monday's 8-5 home win over the Sharks.

The Flames' top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Lindholm combined for 12 points in what culminated as one of the most enthralling contests to watch all season -- at least from the vantage point of a daily fantasy owner craving an abundance of goals. Lindholm's chiseled out a banner season, having amassed 18 goals and 26 assists -- including 15 power-play points -- through 40 games. He's two points away from a new career high and owns a shiny plus-23 rating to boot.