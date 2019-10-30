Flames' Elias Lindholm: Lights lamp against former club
Lindholm scored his eighth goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
The 24-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career in Carolina but didn't blossom until heading to Calgary last year, where he fired home a career-high 27 goals and 78 points. Lindholm's second campaign with the Flames is off to a solid start as well, and he now has 10 points through 14 games, with four of his eight goals coming on the power play.
