Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Lindholm struck at 13:21 of the second period to extend the Flames' lead to 3-0. The 26-year-old Swede is up to 10 goals, 34 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 41 outings. He'll continue to log his minutes as a top-line center with all-situations usage.