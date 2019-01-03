Flames' Elias Lindholm: Lights up Wings
Lindholm scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
All of his points came in the second stanza as the Flames overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit. The 24-year-old has already set a new personal best with 17 power-play points (seven goals and 10 assists) while reaching the 20-goal and 50-point marks for the first time in his career through only 42 games, and as long as he continues to skate on Calgary's top line with the dynamic duo of Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, Lindholm should remain an outstanding fantasy asset.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Joins scoring foray•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Bags pair of assists in road win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Snaps brief scoring drought•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Offensive catalyst in win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Career year rolls on•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Records six shots on goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...