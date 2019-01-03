Lindholm scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

All of his points came in the second stanza as the Flames overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit. The 24-year-old has already set a new personal best with 17 power-play points (seven goals and 10 assists) while reaching the 20-goal and 50-point marks for the first time in his career through only 42 games, and as long as he continues to skate on Calgary's top line with the dynamic duo of Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, Lindholm should remain an outstanding fantasy asset.