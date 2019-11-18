Flames' Elias Lindholm: Massive physical impact in loss
Lindholm recorded 10 hits and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Golden Knights.
Mired in a four-game point drought, Lindholm showed his frustration by tossing his body around. The Swede remains at 17 points but now has 31 hits in 23 appearances.
