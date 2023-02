Lindholm is not at practice Saturday as he and his wife are awaiting the birth of their first child.

Lindholm has to be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Rangers. The Flames first-liner has 16 goals and 49 points in 54 games this season. If Lindholm is unable to go, look for Adam Ruzicka to center the top line between Dillon Dube and Tyler Toffoli. Stay tuned.