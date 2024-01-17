Lindholm recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Lindholm didn't have a great game, but he was able to assist on Yegor Sharangovich's game-winning tally. The goal drought is now at 11 games for Lindholm, but he's picked up six assists over his last eight outings, and he has multiple shots on goal in each game during the drought. For the season, he's produced 29 points (seven on the power play) with 116 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 44 contests.