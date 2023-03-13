Lindholm scored a power-play goal on four shots, added a shorthanded assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Lindholm's first-period tally ended up being the game-winner, and it was also the 200th goal of his career. He reached the milestone mark in his 728th career game. The center appears to be back on track with four points over his last four games, and he's up to 19 tallies, 55 points, 142 shots on net, 73 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 65 appearances.