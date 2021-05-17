Lindholm scored a goal and supplied an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.
Lindholm helped out on a Matthew Tkachuk goal in the second period. When the Flames' lead evaporated and overtime commenced, Lindholm's pass attempt was deflected in by Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler for the decisive goal. Through 54 contests, Lindholm has 19 tallies, 47 points, 125 shots on net and a plus-9 rating.
