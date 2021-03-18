Lindholm scored a goal on a game-high eight shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Lindholm was engaged on offense, but he only found twine at 9:04 of the second period on a feed from Matthew Tkachuk. The 26-year-old Lindholm saw his ice time bump up to 18:43, the first time he's exceeded 18 minutes under head coach Darryl Sutter. The Swedish forward has eight goals, 27 points, 68 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and 33 hits in 30 appearances.