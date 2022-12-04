Lindholm contributed a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win against Washington.

Lindholm has eight goals and 18 points in 24 games in 2022-23. That's not bad, but it's a clear drop from 2021-22 when he finished with 42 goals and 82 points in 82 contests. It wouldn't be surprising if Lindholm's scoring pace increased as the season went on to put him closer in line with how he performed in 2021-22.