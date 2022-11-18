Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Lindholm has gotten back to his consistent ways, logging five goals and four helpers over his last seven games. He had the only Flames goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy in Thursday's contest. For the season, Lindholm's up to seven tallies, 14 points (five on the power play), 38 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-3 rating through 16 appearances.