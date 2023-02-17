Lindholm scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Lindholm opened the scoring at 15:22 of the first period, applying sustained pressure on the penalty kill before the Red Wings turned it over. Mikael Backlund found him for the goal. Lindholm has two goals and five helpers over his last six contests, a continuation of his steady play that began in December. The 28-year-old center is up to 16 tallies, 49 points (15 on the power play, two shorthanded), 117 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-3 rating through 54 appearances.