Flames' Elias Lindholm: Non-commital about Worlds
Lindholm has yet to decide about representing Sweden at the World Championship in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Lindholm last played at the Worlds in 2017 as part of Sweden's goal-medal-winning team that year. He contributed five goals and two assists in that run. Lindholm is coming off of a regular season that saw him set career highs with 27 goals and 51 helpers for 78 points. He had a tally and an apple in five postseason appearances his first taste of playoff action at the NHL level.
