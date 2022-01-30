Lindholm recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Canucks.

Lindholm set up Johnny Gaudreau's tally just 29 seconds into overtime. The 27-year-old Lindholm ends January with a solid seven points from 11 appearances. The Swedish forward is up to 14 tallies, 20 helpers, 110 shots on net and a plus-28 rating in 40 contests while filling a top-line role. He remains steady on offense, although he hasn't put up a multi-point effort since Nov. 23.