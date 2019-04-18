Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four hits and four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Lindholm has two points and 16 hits in four games in the series. He's also blocked eight shots. His first taste of playoff action hasn't quite gone to plan, as the Flames are down 3-1 in the series. Lindholm had 78 points in the regular season, but has yet to have the same impact in the playoffs.