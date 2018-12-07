Flames' Elias Lindholm: Offensive catalyst in win
Lindholm scored both of Calgary's goals in a 2-0 win over the Wild on Thursday.
Lindholm's career season continues, and the 24-year-old now has five goals and nine points in his last five contests. Prior to 2018-19, the dynamic Swede had never eclipsed 17 goals in a campaign. This year, in just 29 games, the Flames' forward has 15 goals and 32 points. While some may be hesitant to trade him, an argument could be made to sell high on the youngster.
