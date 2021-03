Lindholm notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Lindholm set up Matthew Tkachuk's goal with 1:59 left in the third period. The helper ended a three-game point drought for Lindholm, which was his longest of the year. The usually steady forward has produced 29 points (eight goals, 21 helpers), 76 shots on net, 20 PIM and 41 hits through 35 outings.