Lindholm posted an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lindholm has three goals and four assists in his last seven games as the Flames' top line has started to shoulder more of the scoring load. The 28-year-old center has gotten on the scoresheet in six of those outings. He's starting to get back to being the steady veteran fantasy managers expected him to be when they drafted him in the middle rounds. Lindholm has nine goals, 14 helpers, 67 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating through 28 contests.