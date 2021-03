Lindholm collected an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lindholm extended his point streak to four games. The Swede has two goals and three helpers in that span. He's up to 28 points (eight tallies, 20 assists), a plus-10 rating, 69 shots on net, 36 hits and 18 PIM through 31 contests overall. Lindholm's lived up to his status as a top-line center for the Flames in 2020-21.