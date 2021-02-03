Lindholm produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Lindholm collected the secondary helper on a Matthew Tkachuk goal in the first period to get the Flames on the board. During a four-game point streak, Lindholm has amassed six helpers. He's up to two tallies, nine assists, 22 shots and 12 hits through nine contests this year. Lindholm combines solid play-making, all-situations usage and a little physicality into a well-rounded game for fantasy managers to enjoy.