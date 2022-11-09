Lindholm logged a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Lindholm helped out on Nazem Kadri's first-period tally. The assist gave Lindholm a season-best three-game point streak -- he had scored in each of the two previous games. The Swedish center is up to eight points (three on the power play), 25 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests. His recent play has been better, though the absence of linemate Jonathan Huberdeau (foot) could have a negative impact on Lindholm's short-term production.