Lindholm scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Lindholm produced a goal and two assists during the three-game series versus the Jets. The Swede has been one of the Flames' most consistent forwards this year. He has nine goals, 31 points, 80 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-5 rating in 37 appearances. With the ability to play at center or on the wing, he should have no trouble continuing to generate offense down the stretch.