Lindholm scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Lindholm's third-period tally sealed the Flames' comeback victory. The 26-year-old has a seven-game point streak, during which he has five goals and four helpers. The Swede is up to 14 tallies, 40 points, 109 shots on net and 51 hits through 46 contests. Lindholm has reached the 40-point mark in each of his last five campaigns.
