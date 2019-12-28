Flames' Elias Lindholm: One of each in Friday's win
Lindholm scored a goal and supplied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
Lindholm made an impact on the Battle of Alberta, setting up Andrew Mangiapane just 11 seconds into the game. Lindholm later stretched the Flames' lead to 4-1 at 16:54 of the second period. The Swede added four shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in a stat-sheet-filling effort. The 25-year-old has seven points over his last four games and 30 points in 40 outings this year.
