Lindholm scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Lindholm capitalized on a steal by Rasmus Andersson, who set him up for the Flames' second goal. Lindholm also had the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's game-winning tally in overtime. The 26-year-old Lindholm is up to five goals, 16 points, 39 shots, 12 PIM and 20 hits through 15 appearances this season. Eight of his points have come with the man advantage.