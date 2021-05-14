Lindholm scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Lindholm snapped his second three-game point drought of the season with an assist on Rasmus Andersson's equalizer in the first period. The 26-year-old Lindholm added a goal in the third. The Swede has 45 points (18 goals, 27 helpers), 124 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 53 hits through 53 contests.
