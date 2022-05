Lindholm scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Lindholm tallied 26 seconds into the first period, netting his first goal since Game 4 of the first round. He also set up Matthew Tkachuk's hat-trick tally into an empty net in the third. Through eight playoff outings, Lindholm is at seven points, 20 shots, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating.