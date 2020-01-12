Lindholm netted two goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Lindholm had the first and final words in this contest, with tallies at 4:04 of the first period and 0:39 of the third period, the latter coming on the power play. It's his second two-goal game in the last three outings. The Swede is up to 20 goals, 36 points and 110 shots on goal through 47 games.