Lindholm tallied a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Tyler Toffoli forced a turnover and set up Lindholm on a 2-on-1 rush in the second period. Lindholm was choosing to shoot the whole way, and it worked as he cashed in the opening tally 1:21 into the second period. With six goals and 12 helpers in 15 games in December, the 28-year-old made his poor start to the year a distant memory. He's up to 12 goals, 34 points, 87 shots, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating through 37 contests overall.