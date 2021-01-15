Lindholm scored a goal on his only shot and added an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss at Winnipeg. Had also had two PIM.

Lindholm won an offensive zone faceoff early in the first period that led directly to a Matthew Tkachuk goal, then he scored one of his own late in the frame with a one-timer from the right circle. Lindholm saw his point production dip from a career-high 78 in 2018-19 to just 54 last season, although he did register a personal-best 29 goals. The 26-year-old should be able to land somewhere in the 50-70-point range again this year while centering one of Calgary's top two lines.