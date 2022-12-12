Lindholm (upper body) will not be available Monday against Montreal.
The 28-year-old was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear how severe his injury is. Lindholm has nine goals and 23 points through 28 games this season. Mikael Backlund will be bumped up to the first line Monday.
