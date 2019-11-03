Lindholm collected a pair of even-strength assists in Saturday's 3-0 win over Columbus.

Lindholm got his night started start with an assist on Sean Monahan's opening goal at 3:44 of the first period. Later on, with the net empty, the Swede registered the secondary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's seventh goal of the campaign. Lindholm has found the scoresheet in six straight contests, putting up eight points over that stretch, and now has 14 points in 16 games this season.