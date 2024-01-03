Lindholm notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Lindholm found Jonathan Huberdeau for a goal late in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Lindholm, who has struggled to put up consistent offense this season. He's done alright with 24 points, 100 shots on net, 34 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 37 appearances. Huberdeau has looked good since swapping lines with Andrew Mangiapane, and that could bode well for getting Lindholm more regularly involved in the scoring.