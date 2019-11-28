Flames' Elias Lindholm: Plays hero in OT
Lindholm scored the overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.
Lindholm picked a great time to net his 12th goal of the season, beating Linus Ullmark at 1:17 of the extra frame. The Swedish forward is up to 19 points, 69 shots on goal and 37 hits through 28 games this season. He's backed off from last year's 78-point pace, but he should be able to reach the 50-point threshold.
