Lindholm notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

This was just the second time in nine games he's gotten on the scoresheet. Lindholm has two goals and an assist in that span, though the scoring slump has yet to cost him his top-line role. The veteran center hasn't lived up to expectations in fantasy with 18 points, 70 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 29 contests. Lindholm still has upside given his significant all-situations role, but it's fine to drop him for a hotter hand in shallow fantasy formats.