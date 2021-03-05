Lindholm notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Lindholm picked up the secondary helper on the first of Dillon Dube's three goals in the game. That assist got Lindholm to the 20-point mark in 24 games this season. He has six goals, 14 helpers, 55 shots on goal, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating.