Flames' Elias Lindholm: Point streak at four games
Lindholm posted a power-play assist and two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.
During a four-game point streak, Lindholm has two goals and two helpers. The 25-year-old Swede reached the 40-point mark with his assist Tuesday. He's added 129 shots, 71 hits and 20 PIM through 54 contests this season.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Gets creative for goal•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Strikes early in shootout win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Helps out on power play•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Opens and closes scoring Saturday•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores pair in 500th career game•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Helps out with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.