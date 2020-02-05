Play

Lindholm posted a power-play assist and two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

During a four-game point streak, Lindholm has two goals and two helpers. The 25-year-old Swede reached the 40-point mark with his assist Tuesday. He's added 129 shots, 71 hits and 20 PIM through 54 contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories