Lindholm posted an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Lindholm started a sequence that ended with Sean Monahan's third-period goal. During a six-game point streak, Lindholm has two tallies and four helpers. The Swede is up to 42 points (22 scores, 20 assists), 133 shots and 75 hits in 56 contests.

