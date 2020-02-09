Flames' Elias Lindholm: Point streak at six games
Lindholm posted an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Lindholm started a sequence that ended with Sean Monahan's third-period goal. During a six-game point streak, Lindholm has two tallies and four helpers. The Swede is up to 42 points (22 scores, 20 assists), 133 shots and 75 hits in 56 contests.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends point streak with assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Point streak at four games•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Gets creative for goal•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Strikes early in shootout win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Helps out on power play•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Opens and closes scoring Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.