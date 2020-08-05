Lindholm scored a power-play goal and added an assist with two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Lindholm is off to a quick start to the qualifying round, reaching the scoresheet in each of the first three games. He re-directed an Erik Gustafsson feed with the man advantage to get the Flames on the board midway through the first period, then sent up Sean Monahan's power-play winner in the middle frame. Lindholm has two goals and two assists in the series after a 29-goal, 54-point regular season.