Lindholm notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Lindholm has three helpers over five games in January, but he's gone eight contests without a goal. The 29-year-old had the secondary assist on Yegor Sharangovich's tally in the second period. Lindholm is up to 26 points, 109 shots on net, 38 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 41 outings. While he's had a rough first half of the campaign, he's still on pace to top 50 points.